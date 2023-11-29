Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

apartments
11
houses
11
22 properties total found
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
The island of Brač, Sutivan, fully furnished two bedroom apartment with an interior area of …
€239,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
6 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Brač, Sutivan, detached house with a living area of 150 m2 on two floors, built on a plot of…
€680,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13486 Brač, Sutivan Three-room apartment with an area of 104.37m2 on…
€350,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Sutivan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€1,75M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€184,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. One bedroom apartm…
€228,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
9 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 562 m²
Two unique stone villas in a unique location by the sea. These two residences are a timeles…
€3,20M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€195,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€145,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€286,900
Leave a request
7 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
7 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Brač - Milna, detached house of 324m2, on 2 floors (ground floor and 1st floor), on a plot o…
€570,000
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutivan, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house of 330 m2, located in a quiet location in the village of Sutivan …
€725,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For sale is a four-story villa located on a large plot, just a few steps from the crystal cl…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A beautiful spacious villa for sale, located in a small and quiet coastal town on the island…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Immobilium et mobilium d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Italiano, Hrvatski, Dutch
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€196,900
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€249,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€183,900
Leave a request
7 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
7 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Detached house of approximately 300m2 is located on the island of Vis in a beautiful bay in …
€975,000
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Brač, Bobovišća detached house 80 m from the sea: basement, ground floor and attic, overlook…
€450,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio
Sutivan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
€1,28M
Leave a request
House in Sutivan, Croatia
House
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…
€300,000
Leave a request
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sutivan, Croatia
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 181 m²
BRAC, SUTIVAN, three bedroom apartment of 182m2 (gross with loggia and entrance hall 214m2)o…
€500,000
Leave a request

