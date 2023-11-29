Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
The island of Brač, Sutivan, fully furnished two bedroom apartment with an interior area of …
€239,000
3 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13486 Brač, Sutivan Three-room apartment with an area of 104.37m2 on…
€350,000
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€184,900
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. One bedroom apartm…
€228,000
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€195,900
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€145,900
4 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
4 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€286,900
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€196,900
3 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE, BUYER DOES NOT PAY AGENCY COMMISSION! Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little p…
€249,900
2 room apartment in Sutivan, Croatia
2 room apartment
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
EXCLUSIVE SALE Brač, Sutivan, a picturesque little place with beautiful pebble beaches. Ap…
€183,900
5 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sutivan, Croatia
5 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 181 m²
BRAC, SUTIVAN, three bedroom apartment of 182m2 (gross with loggia and entrance hall 214m2)o…
€500,000
