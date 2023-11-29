Houses for sale in Opcina Sutivan, Croatia

Show property on map Show properties list
6 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
6 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Brač, Sutivan, detached house with a living area of 150 m2 on two floors, built on a plot of…
€680,000
Villa 3 room villa in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa
Sutivan, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
€1,75M
9 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
9 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 562 m²
Two unique stone villas in a unique location by the sea. These two residences are a timeles…
€3,20M
7 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
7 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 324 m²
Brač - Milna, detached house of 324m2, on 2 floors (ground floor and 1st floor), on a plot o…
€570,000
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Sutivan, Croatia
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale a beautiful house of 330 m2, located in a quiet location in the village of Sutivan …
€725,000
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 3
For sale is a four-story villa located on a large plot, just a few steps from the crystal cl…
€1,95M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A beautiful spacious villa for sale, located in a small and quiet coastal town on the island…
€1,30M
7 room house in Sutivan, Croatia
7 room house
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Detached house of approximately 300m2 is located on the island of Vis in a beautiful bay in …
€975,000
3 room house with Bedrooms in Sutivan, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
Brač, Bobovišća detached house 80 m from the sea: basement, ground floor and attic, overlook…
€450,000
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio in Sutivan, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with Bedrooms, with patio
Sutivan, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
€1,28M
House in Sutivan, Croatia
House
Sutivan, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Brac, Sutivan, agricultural land 1500 m2, with a legalized house of 34 m2, second row from t…
€300,000
