Houses for sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia

4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Razanj, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Razanj, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
ŠIBENIK, ROGOZNICA - A beautiful villa with a pool near the sea A luxury villa for sale in …
€1,50M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 380 m²
ŠIBENIK, ROGOZNICA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale in Rogozni…
€1,20M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Razanj, Croatia
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Razanj, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
ŠIBENIK, RAŽANJ - Luxury villa with heated pool by the sea A beautiful luxury villa for sa…
€1,43M
Villa 4 room villa in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
€1,50M
Leave a request
9 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
Rogoznica, detached house of 312m2 on a plot of 417m2. On the ground floor of the house the…
€420,000
Leave a request
7 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
7 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Rogoznica, detached house of 160m2 on a plot of land of 304m2. The house consists of a basem…
€400,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 19
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 3
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
€1,45M
Leave a request
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rogoznica, Croatia
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
€1,20M
Leave a request
House with balcony, with sea view, with garage in Rogoznica, Croatia
House with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Rogoznica, Croatia
Number of floors 3
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rogoznica, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 3
For sale villa located in a quiet bay, just a few steps from the beautiful pebble beach. The…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
€1,48M
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 4
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rogoznica, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
€1,50M
Leave a request
4 room house in Stivasnica, Croatia
4 room house
Stivasnica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Rogoznica, Ražanj, a villa under construction with an area of 180 m2 on a plot of 806 m2. I…
€1,19M
Leave a request
6 room house in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
6 room house
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 500 m²
Zečevo Rogozničko, a place located on the road from Primošten to Rogoznica. In a quiet bay,…
€3,50M
Leave a request
6 room house in Zatoglav, Croatia
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
East of the center of Rogoznica, Podglavica, detached house first row to the sea, surface ar…
€1,30M
Leave a request
3 room house in Rogoznica, Croatia
3 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Rogoznica, elegant, completely newly renovated and equipped three bedroom apartment of appro…
€250,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Razanj, Croatia
2 room house
Razanj, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 106 m²
Rogoznica, Dvornica, unfinished detached house of approx. 106 m2 on two floors on a plot of …
€300,000
Leave a request
9 room house in Stivasnica, Croatia
9 room house
Stivasnica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 670 m²
Ražanj, Stivašnica Building under construction in the beautiful bay Stivašnica near Ražanj …
€850,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Zatoglav, Croatia
8 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 503 m²
Rogoznica, Zatoglav, apartment building with 7 apartments near the beach. Building area: 50…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms in Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 100 m²
€680,000
Leave a request
8 room house with Bedrooms in Stivasnica, Croatia
8 room house with Bedrooms
Stivasnica, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 389 m²
Family villa in a beautiful bay Stivašnica near Razanj - 3rd row from the sea Building area…
€1,19M
Leave a request
3 room house with Bedrooms in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
3 room house with Bedrooms
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Razanj, Ljoljinica, detached house of approx. 200 m2 on two floors on a plot of 228 m2. In …
€370,000
Leave a request
5 room house with Bedrooms in Rogoznica, Croatia
5 room house with Bedrooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 486 m²
A quality detached house for sale near the center of Rogoznica, house area: 486 m2, plot are…
€850,000
Leave a request

