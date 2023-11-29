UAE
Realting.com
Croatia
Residential
Opcina Rogoznica
Residential properties for sale in Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
houses
32
32 properties total found
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Razanj, Croatia
4
5
260 m²
1
ŠIBENIK, ROGOZNICA - A beautiful villa with a pool near the sea A luxury villa for sale in …
€1,50M
5 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
5
5
380 m²
ŠIBENIK, ROGOZNICA - Luxury villa with sea view Beautiful luxury villa for sale in Rogozni…
€1,20M
3 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Razanj, Croatia
3
5
270 m²
2
ŠIBENIK, RAŽANJ - Luxury villa with heated pool by the sea A beautiful luxury villa for sa…
€1,43M
Villa 4 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4
4
270 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4
4
270 m²
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
4
4
280 m²
€2,40M
9 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
9
3
312 m²
Rogoznica, detached house of 312m2 on a plot of 417m2. On the ground floor of the house the…
€420,000
7 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
7
2
160 m²
Rogoznica, detached house of 160m2 on a plot of land of 304m2. The house consists of a basem…
€400,000
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
7
5
3
€3,50M
Villa 9 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
19
7
3
For sale is an apartment building located in the suburbs of Rogoznica near the sea. All apar…
€1,45M
House with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
3
For sale aparthotel located in the first line of the sea in the suburbs of Rogoznica. The ho…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
8
5
3
For sale an exclusive three-story villa of 377 m2, located in a quiet location in Rogoznitsa…
€1,20M
House with balcony, with sea view, with garage
Rogoznica, Croatia
3
For sale is a house of 349.46 m2, located in a quiet location near Rogoznica, in the front r…
€1,000,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
9
5
3
For sale villa located in a quiet bay, just a few steps from the beautiful pebble beach. The…
€2,30M
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rogoznica, Croatia
7
6
2
For sale is a beautiful villa located in a charming coastal town near Rogoznica, just 150 me…
€1,48M
4 room house with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
6
4
2
For sale luxury villa with sea views in the suburbs of Rogoznica. It is located on a hill wi…
€1,50M
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rogoznica, Croatia
9
8
3
A large modern villa with sea views for sale, located in a charming seaside village near Rog…
€1,10M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Rogoznica, Croatia
6
5
4
A beautiful villa for sale in the first row to the sea, located in a quiet bay near the coas…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rogoznica, Croatia
4
3
3
We sell an extremely spacious newly built villa, situated near costal town of Rogoznica. Tha…
€1,50M
4 room house
Stivasnica, Croatia
4
4
180 m²
Rogoznica, Ražanj, a villa under construction with an area of 180 m2 on a plot of 806 m2. I…
€1,19M
6 room house
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
6
6
500 m²
Zečevo Rogozničko, a place located on the road from Primošten to Rogoznica. In a quiet bay,…
€3,50M
6 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
6
4
300 m²
East of the center of Rogoznica, Podglavica, detached house first row to the sea, surface ar…
€1,30M
3 room house
Rogoznica, Croatia
3
1
60 m²
Rogoznica, elegant, completely newly renovated and equipped three bedroom apartment of appro…
€250,000
2 room house
Razanj, Croatia
2
106 m²
Rogoznica, Dvornica, unfinished detached house of approx. 106 m2 on two floors on a plot of …
€300,000
9 room house
Stivasnica, Croatia
10
6
670 m²
Ražanj, Stivašnica Building under construction in the beautiful bay Stivašnica near Ražanj …
€850,000
8 room house
Zatoglav, Croatia
8
8
503 m²
Rogoznica, Zatoglav, apartment building with 7 apartments near the beach. Building area: 50…
€1,000,000
Villa 3 room villa with Bedrooms
Zecevo Rogoznicko, Croatia
3
4
100 m²
€680,000
8 room house with Bedrooms
Stivasnica, Croatia
8
5
389 m²
Family villa in a beautiful bay Stivašnica near Razanj - 3rd row from the sea Building area…
€1,19M
3 room house with Bedrooms
Opcina Rogoznica, Croatia
3
2
200 m²
Razanj, Ljoljinica, detached house of approx. 200 m2 on two floors on a plot of 228 m2. In …
€370,000
5 room house with Bedrooms
Rogoznica, Croatia
5
486 m²
A quality detached house for sale near the center of Rogoznica, house area: 486 m2, plot are…
€850,000
