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Terraced Houses for sale in Opcina Punat, Croatia

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4 bedroom house in Punat, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Punat, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 256 m²
Number of floors 4
In the heart of the picturesque town of Punat on the island of Krk, just steps from the coas…
$685,000
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