Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Punat
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Opcina Punat, Croatia

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
8 bedroom House in Punat, Croatia
8 bedroom House
Punat, Croatia
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
From the extensive portfolio of the real estate agency Stan Grad Immobilien in the attractiv…
$1,11M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Punat, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go