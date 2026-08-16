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Houses for sale in Opcina Plitvicka Jezera, Croatia

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3 properties total found
House 10 rooms in Korenica, Croatia
House 10 rooms
Korenica, Croatia
Rooms 10
Area 792 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE, PLITVICA LAKES, tourist property We are selling a tourist property near the Plitvi…
$608,935
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5 room house in Cujica Krcevina, Croatia
5 room house
Cujica Krcevina, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
www.biliskov.com ID-14895Plitvice LakesA charming house with a surface area of 240 m² and an…
$484,458
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6 room house in Rudanovac, Croatia
6 room house
Rudanovac, Croatia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Plitvice Lakes Detached apartment house of 206 m2 built in 2019 on a plot of 1000 m2. It co…
$461,388
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