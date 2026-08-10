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Villas for sale in Opcina Pasman, Croatia

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2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 414 m²
First-Row-to-the-Sea Villa for Several Generations on Pasman Island near Zadar. Brutal Views…
Price on request
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Mrljane, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mrljane, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
This luxurious villa with swimming pool and sea views is nestled in a tranquil setting just …
$1,66M
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