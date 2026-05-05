Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Opcina Karojba
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Opcina Karojba, Croatia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rakotule, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rakotule, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
On an idyllic hill above Motovun sits an exclusive designer villa that combines traditional …
$2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rakotule, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rakotule, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
On an idyllic hill above Motovun sits an exclusive designer villa that combines traditional …
$2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rakotule, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rakotule, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
On an idyllic hill above Motovun sits an exclusive designer villa that combines traditional …
$2,75M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
CoexCoex
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Opcina Karojba, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go