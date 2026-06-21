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Offices for Sale in Opcina Cavle, Croatia

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1 property total found
Office 3 763 m² in Cavle, Croatia
Office 3 763 m²
Cavle, Croatia
Area 3 763 m²
ID CODE: 2128
$978,824
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