Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Opcina Bale
  5. Mansions

Mansions for sale in Opcina Bale, Croatia

Mansion To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Bale, Croatia
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Bale, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
€138,997
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Opcina Bale, Croatia

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir