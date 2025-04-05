Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia

apartments
3
houses
3
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a new building, 2nd row from the sea, Malinska, 128 m2 In Malinska on the islan…
$908,397
3 room apartment in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in a new building with a pool and 2nd row to the sea, Malinska In Malinska on the …
$874,563
Villa 6 bedrooms in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 456 m²
Wonderful villa with swimming pool and sea views in Malinska area of Krk peninsula!Total are…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Semi-detached villa with pool, garden, parking and sea view in Malinska!Introducing a modern…
$602,782
3 room apartment in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a new building, 2nd row from the sea, Malinska, 128 m2 In Malinska on the islan…
$908,397
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Detached villa with pool and garage, 700m from the sea in Malinska!This luxury property span…
$971,404
Leave a request
Properties features in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia

