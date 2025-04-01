Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartment in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a new building, 2nd row from the sea, Malinska, 128 m2 In Malinska on the islan…
$908,397
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in a new building with a pool and 2nd row to the sea, Malinska In Malinska on the …
$874,563
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
3 room apartment
Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a new building, 2nd row from the sea, Malinska, 128 m2 In Malinska on the islan…
$908,397
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Mjesni odbor Malinska - Bogovici, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes