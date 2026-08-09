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Apartments for sale in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

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Grad Novalja
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6 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Stara Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/2
Located just a short walk from the popular Babe Beach in Novalja, this fully equipped and mo…
$270,382
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Senj, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Senj, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
ID CODE: 136-115
$271,536
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Agency
Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
3 bedroom apartment in Stara Novalja, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Stara Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
We present three modern apartments in an exceptional location in Novalja, on the island of P…
$507,705
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ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
1 bedroom apartment in Grad Senj, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Grad Senj, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
ID CODE: 136-123
$231,612
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Manor Nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Українська, Hrvatski
2 room apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with sea view, parking, 350 m to the beach, 55 m2, Novalja In the southern part of…
$155,002
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2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$225,847
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Property types in Lika-Senj County

2 BHK

Properties features in Lika-Senj County, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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