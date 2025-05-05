Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Krapina-Zagorje County
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

Grad Donja Stubica
3
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
5 room house in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house
Dubrovcan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
I22769 Dubrovčan
$231,177
Leave a request
House in Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
House
Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
I27899 Pustodol Začretski 85
$83,037
Leave a request
7 room house in Pustodol, Croatia
7 room house
Pustodol, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
I25242 Pustodol
$608,935
Leave a request
3 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
I25763 Sveti Križ
$166,073
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go