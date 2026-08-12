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Residential properties for sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

;
Grad Donja Stubica
6
Donja Stubica
4
25 properties total found
6 room house in Gorkovec, Croatia
6 room house
Gorkovec, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
I28207 Gorkovec
$498,219
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3 room apartment in Grad Zabok, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
I27977 Matije Gupca
$231,395
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5 room house in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house
Dubrovcan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
I22769 Dubrovčan
$231,177
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Opcina Hum na Sutli, Croatia
House
Opcina Hum na Sutli, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
I28687 Brezno Gora 8/3, Hum na Sutli
$187,109
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House in Opcina Desinic, Croatia
House
Opcina Desinic, Croatia
Area 100 m²
ZAGORJE; DESINIĆ, A DETACHED HOUSE FOR ACCOMMODATION OF WORKERS OR A COTTAGE WITH A GARDEN, …
$66,429
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House in Opcina Desinic, Croatia
House
Opcina Desinic, Croatia
Area 1 m²
ZAGORJE; DESINIĆ, HOUSE FOR WORKERS’ ACCOMMODATION OR HOLIDAY HOUSE, ATTRACTIVE! Detached ho…
$66,429
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6 room house in Grad Zabok, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
I24396 Bregovita ulica
$304,467
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House in Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
House
Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
I27899 Pustodol Začretski 85
$83,037
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4 room house in Opcina Marija Bistrica, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Marija Bistrica, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
I28300 Selnica 187/1
$343,218
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7 room house in Pustodol, Croatia
7 room house
Pustodol, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
I25242 Pustodol
$608,935
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3 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13688 Tuhelj, Holy Cross A beautiful detached weekend house with an …
$182,248
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3 room apartment in Kamenjak, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kamenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
I26454 Toplička
$178,805
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3 room apartment in Kamenjak, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kamenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
I26455 Toplička
$178,805
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4 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
I26085 Tuheljska ulica
$105,180
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3 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
I25763 Sveti Križ
$166,073
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3 room house in Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Stubicke Toplice, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 264 m²
I26571 Pila
$1,07M
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4 room house in Trski Vrh, Croatia
4 room house
Trski Vrh, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
I27446 Radoboj
$370,896
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6 room house in Donja Stubica, Croatia
6 room house
Donja Stubica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 1
I25963 Marčinkovo
$852,508
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6 room house in Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Oroslavje, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
I28321 Stubička cesta
$829,258
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3 room apartment in Donja Stubica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Donja Stubica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
I26448 Toplička
$178,805
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3 room house in Pustodol, Croatia
3 room house
Pustodol, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
I28864 Pustodol 142
$177,145
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5 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
I24436 Sveti Križ
$166,073
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House in Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
House
Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
I23533 Mirkovec
$580,709
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House in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
House
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
I28905 Dol Klanječki
$163,859
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4 room house in Opcina Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
4 room house
Opcina Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Krapinske toplice, Ribnjak str Detached family house of 120 m2 on a plot of 349 m2 built in…
$86,510
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Property types in Krapina-Zagorje County

apartments
houses

Properties features in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

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