Houses for sale in Krapina-Zagorje County, Croatia

11 properties total found
3 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
3 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13688 Tuhelj, Holy Cross A beautiful detached weekend house with an …
€150,000
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Mansion 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 3
EXCEPTIONAL PROPOSAL! COMMERCIAL-YELOY OBJECT ON A BIG PARTICIPATION A three-story commerci…
€945,000
9 room house in Durmanec, Croatia
9 room house
Durmanec, Croatia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Trakošćan, In the immediate vicinity of the Trakošćan castle, a newly built estate with thr…
€1,25M
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity in Pustodol, Croatia
7 room house with balcony, with terrace, with electricity
Pustodol, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
I25242 Pustodol
€690,000
7 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
7 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 1
SALE, HOUSE, SAINT IVAN ZAČRETJE, OPPORTUNITY!Family house/cottage near Roses Designer Outle…
€170,000
5 room house with Ownership document, with bus in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house with Ownership document, with bus
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
I24436 Sveti Križ
€99,000
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus in Grad Zabok, Croatia
6 room house with electricity, with Ownership document, with bus
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
I24396 Bregovita ulica
€275,000
5 room house in Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
5 room house
Opcina Tuhelj, Croatia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Hrvatsko Zagorje, Tuheljske toplice   A family house with an area of 200m2 on a plot with …
€75,000
House with electricity, with Ownership document in Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
House with electricity, with Ownership document
Opcina Sveti Kriz Zacretje, Croatia
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
I23533 Mirkovec
€420,000
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document in Dubrovcan, Croatia
5 room house with terrace, with electricity, with Ownership document
Dubrovcan, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
I22769 Dubrovčan
€209,000
4 room house with Bedrooms in Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
4 room house with Bedrooms
Krapinske Toplice, Croatia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Krapinske toplice, Ribnjak str Detached family house of 120 m2 on a plot of 349 m2 built in…
€75,000
