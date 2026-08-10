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Residential properties for sale in Grad Donja Stubica, Croatia

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Donja Stubica
4
6 properties total found
3 room house in Pustodol, Croatia
3 room house
Pustodol, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
I28864 Pustodol 142
$177,145
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7 room house in Pustodol, Croatia
7 room house
Pustodol, Croatia
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
I25242 Pustodol
$608,935
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3 room apartment in Kamenjak, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kamenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
I26455 Toplička
$178,805
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TekceTekce
6 room house in Donja Stubica, Croatia
6 room house
Donja Stubica, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 323 m²
Number of floors 1
I25963 Marčinkovo
$852,508
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3 room apartment in Donja Stubica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Donja Stubica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
I26448 Toplička
$178,805
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3 room apartment in Kamenjak, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kamenjak, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/2
I26454 Toplička
$178,805
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Property types in Grad Donja Stubica

apartments
houses

Properties features in Grad Donja Stubica, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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