Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Zadar
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Zadar, Croatia

Zadar
29
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace 64 m², Second Floor, Melada Vidik…
$249,110
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Apartment with pool, 135 m2, modern new building, 100 m from the sea, Kožino The apartment i…
$487,061
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kozino, Croatia
3 room apartment
Kozino, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/3
Three-room apartment with a terrace, 108 m2, sea view, 100m to the sea, Kožino The apartment…
$400,269
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/2
I26817 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$332,146
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 2
New Construction, 1-Bedroom Apartment with Garden, 56 m², Ground Floor, Melada Vidikovac, Za…
$217,002
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 137 m²
Floor 2/2
I26819 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$941,081
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/2
I26820 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora bb
$487,148
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 3/3
Duplex Apartment with Roof Terrace 180 m², Peninsula, Zadar This beautifully designed duplex…
$829,258
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
New construction, two-bedroom apartment with pool, 206 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the ground fl…
$553,577
Leave a request
Apartment in Petrcane, Croatia
Apartment
Petrcane, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Apartment with resort amenities, first row to the sea In the town of Petrčane, in the first …
$498,219
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 2/2
New Construction – Two-Bedroom Apartment with Rooftop Terrace, 96 m², Plovanija, Zadar In th…
$364,254
Leave a request
Apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/2
I26818 Ulica Hrvatskog sabora
$376,432
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Grad Zadar, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Zadar, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/2
Two-room apartment, newly built, 100 m2, Bili brig, Zadar On the first floor of the building…
$398,575
Leave a request

Properties features in Grad Zadar, Croatia

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go