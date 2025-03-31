Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Zabok
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Grad Zabok, Croatia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Grad Zabok, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
I27977 Matije Gupca
$231,395
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes