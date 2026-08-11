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Residential properties for sale in Grad Zabok, Croatia

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2 properties total found
6 room house in Grad Zabok, Croatia
6 room house
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Rooms 6
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
I24396 Bregovita ulica
$304,467
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3 room apartment in Grad Zabok, Croatia
3 room apartment
Grad Zabok, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/4
I27977 Matije Gupca
$231,395
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