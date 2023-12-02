Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Residential
  4. Grad Vrbovsko
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Grad Vrbovsko, Croatia

2 properties total found
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with parking in Moravice, Croatia
2 room house with furniture, with garage, with parking
Moravice, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 2
GORSKI KOTAR, MORAVICE-Beautiful house in the heart of Gorski kotar In the very heart of G…
€295,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English
3 room house with garage, with parking in Moravice, Croatia
3 room house with garage, with parking
Moravice, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
GORSKI KOTAR, VRBOVSKO, Moravice, detached house, in a peaceful and quiet location close to …
€135,000
Agency
Dux nekretnine d.o.o.
Languages: English

Mir