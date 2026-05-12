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Apartments for sale in Grad Vrbovsko, Croatia

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Moravice, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Moravice, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Fully Renovated Apartment in the Heart of Nature – Moravice, Vrbovsko A fully renovated apa…
$114,919
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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