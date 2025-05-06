Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Umag
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Umag, Croatia

Umag
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Luxury real estate Farkaš is selling new apartment under, surroundings of Umag. The apartme…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
The apartment is located on the ground floor and consists of two bedrooms, two bathrooms, ha…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! Apartment in Residence Skiper, categorized with 4 stars. The apartmen…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Exclusive sale !!!! We are selling an apartment in the Skipper Residence. The apartment i…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
For sale a beautiful 2 floor apartment with open view of the sea, Slovenia and Italy. The ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Exclusive sale !!!  Crveni vrh, golf, great restaurants, the most beautiful view …. we wo…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Monterol, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Monterol, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We are selling an apartment on the 1st floor of a building that has only 5 apartments. The l…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SKIPER FAMILY Skipper FAMILY apartments for sale on the 2nd floor and attic of the Yellow Sk…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
A special opportunity! Only two apartments still for sale with a beautiful view of the sea …
Price on request
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Basanija, Croatia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Basanija, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 342 m²
This beautiful house is located only 400 meters from the sea and the beach, close to shops, …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Zambratija, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Zambratija, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
For sale a unique apartment, fully equipped in a building with only 8 apartments and a share…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
4 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Beautifully decorated house with 3 apartments for sale, 250 m from the beaches and 250 m fro…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Crveni Vrh, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Crveni Vrh, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Luxury real estate Istria Farkas exclusively sells a duplex in the golf resort Kempinski, Um…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Umag, Croatia
3 room apartment
Umag, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment with a Large Garden in the First Row to the Sea in Umag An exceptional opportunity…
$575,720
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Umag

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Grad Umag, Croatia

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go