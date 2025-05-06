Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Sibenik, Croatia

2 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.26m² A comfortable t…
$279,866
Apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
Apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom apartment, 41.09 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S2 is located on the ground flo…
$128,749
3 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 1/2
3-room apartment, 85.62 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S3 is located on the first floor o…
$276,496
Apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
Apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 2
1 bedroom apartment, 50.91 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S1 is located on the ground flo…
$168,336
3 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
3 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment 3 s, 140.63 m2, Šibenik – Brodarica Apartment S4 is located on the second floor of…
$447,029
5 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
5 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 5
Area 155 m²
Floor 1/2
Apartment 5s, 155 m2, Šibenik – Center In the center of the city of Šibenik, on the waterfro…
$642,149
Apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
Apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 2
New Build Apartment with Garden, Grebaštica, 46.17 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$163,575
2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, 84 m2, Šibenik-Varoš The newly renovated apartment consists of two bedroom…
$226,967
2 room apartment in Brodarica, Croatia
2 room apartment
Brodarica, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Duplex Two-Bedroom apartment in a new building with two gardens, Brodarica, 84.81m² Duplex t…
$281,693
Apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
Studio apartment with a share in commercial space in the heart of the old town, Šibenik, Th…
$90,178
2 room apartment in Grad Sibenik, Croatia
2 room apartment
Grad Sibenik, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment, 102m2, Šibenik-Crnica The apartment is located in the attic of a house wit…
$287,860
2 room apartment in Zaboric, Croatia
2 room apartment
Zaboric, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
New build apartment with garden, Grebaštica, 63.49 m² This attractive apartment is located o…
$224,938
