Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Porec
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

villas
277
House Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Antonci, Croatia
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Antonci, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
The ground floor house with a total area of ​​225 m2 and a spacious landscaped garden of 110…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 199 m²
Farkaš luxury real estate sells a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We are selling a unique Istrian villa with a swimming pool with a total area of ​​200 m2 spr…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Beautiful villa for sale with a total area of ​​250 m2 and 750 m2 landscaped garden with poo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
The villa spread over two floors on a total area of ​​180 m2 and a landscaped garden of a to…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 203 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula in western Croatia, Poreč is a popular summer resort. The 6th-centu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a rustic Istrian Villa with a swimming pool completely surrounded by nature in a…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Mihelici, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Mihelici, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Istrian stone villa with pool for sale, built in 1930 but completely renovated. The house is…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
In a beautiful Istrian village 12 km from Porec and only 7 km from the sea, this beautiful i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 7 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Poreč is a city where, throughout the year, you can find a place for rest, entertainment, sp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
10 km from Porec and the sea, in an extremely good location, there is this unique detached v…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Grad Porec, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
The house with pool is located on a spacious garden of 990 m2. The house is spread over two …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
The house was built in 1740 and completely renovated in 1994 and decorated with stylish anti…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 160 m²
A detached villa with a swimming pool on two floors, with a total area of ​​160 m2 and 1000 …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 174 m²
For sale a beautiful modern villa 5 km from the center of Poreč in a quiet location.The vill…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Modern design villa consisting of: living room, fully equipped kitchen with dining area, fiv…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Varvari, Croatia
Villa 6 bedrooms
Varvari, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
On the Istrian Peninsula’s shore in western Croatia, Poreč is a favorite summer getaway. The…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go