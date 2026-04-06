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Studios for Sale in Grad Porec, Croatia

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12 properties total found
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$724,722
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$724,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment 3 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$637,755
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
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International Property Alerts
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Studio apartment 4 bedrooms in Grad Porec, Croatia
Studio apartment 4 bedrooms
Grad Porec, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
In the city of Poreč, a modern urban residential complex is located, consisting of a total o…
$724,722
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
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