Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Makarska
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Makarska
78
Apartment Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Located in a peaceful and pleasant part of Žaborić, just 300 meters from a beautiful sandy b…
$250,257
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Umag, Croatia
1 bedroom apartment
Umag, Croatia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
For sale is a charming sea view apartment with a pool, located in a luxurious resort in Umag…
$397,155
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
In the heart of Povljana, a peaceful and charming town on the island of Pag, stands a modern…
$325,083
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Opcina Lokve, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Lokve, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 540 m²
Exclusive Sale – A Rare Opportunity for Those Seeking Ultimate Luxury, Complete Privacy, and…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Located in a peaceful and pleasant part of Žaborić, just 300 meters from a beautiful sandy b…
$243,658
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Šibenik-Knin County, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Located in a peaceful and pleasant part of Žaborić, just 300 meters from a beautiful sandy b…
$302,820
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Gornja Podstrana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
In a quiet part of Podstrana, just 500 meters from the beach, a contemporary residential bui…
$305,980
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
Grad Biograd na Moru, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
A modern apartment marked S2 is for sale on the first floor of a new building - a detached b…
$336,489
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Grad Novalja, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Grad Novalja, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
In the town of Novalja, on the beautiful island of Pag, this elegant residential-apartment b…
$245,238
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Opcina Marina, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Opcina Marina, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 191 m²
Discover exclusive villas located on an elevation above the sea in the tranquil Dalmatian to…
$912,513
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in City of Zagreb, Croatia
3 bedroom apartment
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Are you looking for a modern, high-quality, and energy-efficient home in a peaceful part of …
$273,170
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Povljana, Croatia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
In the heart of Povljana, a peaceful and charming town on Pag Island, a modern and high-qual…
$296,567
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Makarska

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go