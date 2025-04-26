Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Makarska
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Grad Makarska, Croatia

Makarska
78
Apartment Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$334,821
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 2/2
Makarska, 3BDR LUXURY PENTHOUSE NEAR BEACH in 3 units building, top location – under constr…
$501,265
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S5 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$222,405
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 4
Enjoy Luxury and Comfort: HILLS RESIDENCE Project in Makarska The HILLS RESIDENCE project re…
$343,945
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
4 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 4
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
Makarska, 3BDR 2BTHR luxury, new building with sea view, near 2024, near the sea and the mar…
$487,613
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$212,354
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$304,801
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$143,819
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$209,853
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$313,776
Leave a request
Apartment in Makarska, Croatia
Apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$211,793
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
2 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 4
New construction in Makarska ⌂ apartment S3 – Ground floor In one of the quieter locations i…
$237,678
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Makarska, Croatia
3 room apartment
Makarska, Croatia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
HILLS RESIDENCE Makarska: Your New Dimension of Luxurious Living The HILLS RESIDENCE project…
$372,004
Leave a request

Property types in Grad Makarska

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Grad Makarska, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go