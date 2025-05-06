Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Krk, Croatia

7 properties total found
5 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
5 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 370 m²
Amid the lavish real estate offerings of the northern Adriatic, one exceptional luxury villa…
$3,74M
7 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
7 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 2
From the wide range of properties offered by Stan Grad Immobilien, an exceptionally luxuriou…
$1,13M
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Among the Kvarner real estate offerings at Stan Grad Immobilien, a designer-designed and mod…
$1,36M
4 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
In the real estate offer of the agency Stan Grad Immobilien in the Croatian Littoral, in the…
$2,38M
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
From the excellent real estate offer of our agency on the northern Adriatic, stands out a mo…
$1,13M
House 11 bedrooms in Krk, Croatia
House 11 bedrooms
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 8
Area 425 m²
In the offer of our agency, located in the super attractive northern Adriatic region of the …
$1,08M
3 bedroom house in Krk, Croatia
3 bedroom house
Krk, Croatia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Among the wide range of properties in the northern Adriatic, Stan Grad Immobilien offers a v…
$962,659
