Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Grad Crikvenica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

Crikvenica
47
House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Dramalj, Croatia
6 bedroom house
Dramalj, Croatia
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 255 m²
Crikvenica, Dramalj: for sale is a renovated and fully equipped detached house with a swimmi…
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
San Patrik Real Estate
Languages
English, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Grad Crikvenica

villas

Properties features in Grad Crikvenica, Croatia

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go