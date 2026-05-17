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Houses with garage for sale in Grad Bakar, Croatia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Hreljin, Croatia
4 bedroom house
Hreljin, Croatia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
ID CODE: 2239
$1,70M
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Agency
Ardor real estate agency
Languages
English, Italiano, Hrvatski
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Properties features in Grad Bakar, Croatia

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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