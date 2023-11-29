Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Croatia
  3. Land
  4. City of Zagreb

Lands for sale in City of Zagreb, Croatia

14 properties total found
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 14 016 m²
SALE, ZAGRE-BLATO, BUILDING LAND FOR INDUSTRIAL COMMERCIAL PURPOSES, 14,016m2 We present an …
€1,45M
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 868 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13623 Brezovica, Building land A building plot of regular shape with…
€179,000
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 12 092 m²
I26510 Stupničke Šipkovine
€1,45M
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 4 402 m²
www.biliskov.com  ID: 13529 A demurrer Industrial construction land with an area of 4.402,…
€525,000
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 344 m²
I26309 Amerikanska
€167,200
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 520 m²
I26172 Obreška cesta
€35,999
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 9 423 m²
FOR SALE, ZAGREB, LUČKO, VENTILATOR, BUILDING LAND 9,423 m2, BUSINESS PURPOSE, RARE PRIIKA!I…
€1,04M
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 8 538 m²
I25120 Ulica Hrvatskih branitelja
€853,900
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 2 620 m²
I24932 Golobreška
€222,700
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 2 216 m²
I24629 Prigradska
€218,000
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 600 m²
I24587 Gaj
€57,000
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 7 800 m²
I24018 Gaj
€663,000
Plot of land in Lucko, Croatia
Plot of land
Lucko, Croatia
Area 3 035 m²
I23989 Lučko
€238,000
Plot of land in City of Zagreb, Croatia
Plot of land
City of Zagreb, Croatia
Area 3 704 m²
I22172 Dragonožečka cesta
€150,000
