Commercial real estate in UAE

restaurants
1
hotels
3
offices
4
manufacture buildings
1
business for sale
1
other
1
15 properties total found
Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
153 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,249,087
Commercial in Ras, UAE
Commercial
Ras, UAE
€ 3,030,000
Наш клиент предлагает динамичную инвестиционную возможность, расположенную в отличном месте …
Commercial 1 room in Ras, UAE
Commercial 1 room
Ras, UAE
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 90,000
Julphar Towers — многофункциональный жилой комплекс, выгодно расположенный на берегу г…
Commercial real estate in Ras, UAE
Commercial real estate
Ras, UAE
10 Number of rooms 10 bath 1 858 m²
€ 1,650,000
всего 10 вилл Каждая вилла представляет собой зал с 3 спальнями. 4 туалет Кухня Каждая в…
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
100 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 300,699
Habita International is presenting this amazing offer, Office for rent in prime location Bus…
Restaurant in Dubai, UAE
Restaurant
Dubai, UAE
2 738 m² 24/24 Floor
€ 1,067,145
HABITA is pleased to offer this huge retail unit by Binghatti Developers in their new projec…
Manufacture in Dubai, UAE
Manufacture
Dubai, UAE
3 866 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 2,572,414
The building is designed and built with modern business needs in mind with premium finishes …
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
87 m² 11 Floor
€ 207,765
As a Territory Specialist at Jumeirah Lake Tower, Key One Realty proudly offers you this spa…
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
346 m² 23 Floor
€ 4,170,600
As a district specialist in the center of Burj Khalifa, we are pleased to offer you this off…
Hotel 2 bedrooms in Dubai, UAE
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Dubai, UAE
2 Number of rooms 117 m² 7 Floor
€ 891,008
As a regional specialist in Business Bay, Key One Realty Group proudly offers you these pool…
Hotel 1 bedroom in Dubai, UAE
Hotel 1 bedroom
Dubai, UAE
1 Number of rooms 80 m² 5 Floor
€ 329,615
As a district specialist at Jumeirah Lake Towers, we are pleased to offer you this LAGUNA TO…
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
80 m² 12 Floor
€ 201,579
As an area specialist at Downtown-Jumeirah Lake Towers, Key One Realty Group is proud to off…
Hotel in Dubai, UAE
Hotel
Dubai, UAE
45 m²
€ 370,319
As a regional specialist at Business Bay, we are pleased to offer you these Damac Towers by …
Established business in Dubai, UAE
Established business
Dubai, UAE
23 m²
€ 201,495
ROVE CITY WALK – the best opportunity for investment in hotel rooms in Dubai! The pre…
Other in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Other
Abu Dhabi, UAE
15 502 m² Number of floors 29
€ 51,280,000
Reem Island is a natural island situated 600 metres off the north-eastern coast of Abu Dhabi…

