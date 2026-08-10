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Сommercial properties for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

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Abu Dhabi
12
12 properties total found
Office 57 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Office 57 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/17
The 56 m2 office in Radiant Bridges is a compact business solution on Al Reem Island.The 56m…
$370,872
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 100 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 100 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/27
The District offers not only apartments, but also commercial real estate for your business i…
$789,855
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 30 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 30 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 30 m²
Floor 6
Reportage Properties is proud to present Masdar The Gate Residence, a mid-storey residential…
$177,356
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TekceTekce
Established business 15 502 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Established business 15 502 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 15 502 m²
Number of floors 29
Reem Island is a natural island situated 600 metres off the north-eastern coast of Abu Dhabi…
$51,03M
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Commercial property 34 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 34 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
In one of the most eco-friendly urban communities, Plaza stands out as a masterpiece of mode…
$210,817
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Commercial property 31 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 31 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 31 m²
Reportage Properties is proud to present Masdar The Gate Residence, a mid-storey residential…
$180,592
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Commercial property 34 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 34 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 34 m²
Floor 4
In one of the most eco-friendly urban communities, Plaza stands out as a masterpiece of mode…
$207,130
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Commercial property 34 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 34 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 34 m²
In one of the most eco-friendly urban communities, Plaza stands out as a masterpiece of mode…
$189,985
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Commercial property 34 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 34 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
In one of the most eco-friendly urban communities, Plaza stands out as a masterpiece of mode…
$207,467
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Commercial property 34 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 34 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
In one of the most eco-friendly urban communities, Plaza stands out as a masterpiece of mode…
$207,494
Leave a request
Commercial property 34 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 34 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 34 m²
Floor 5
In one of the most eco-friendly urban communities, Plaza stands out as a masterpiece of mode…
$207,467
Leave a request
Commercial property 31 m² in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 31 m²
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Area 31 m²
Floor 7
Reportage Properties is proud to present Masdar The Gate Residence, a mid-storey residential…
$177,356
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