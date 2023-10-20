Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ras al-Khaimah, UAE

2 properties total found
Commercial with air conditioning, with parking in Ras, UAE
Commercial with air conditioning, with parking
Ras, UAE
Наш клиент предлагает динамичную инвестиционную возможность, расположенную в отличном месте …
€3,03M
Commercial real estate with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ras, UAE
Commercial real estate with elevator, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ras, UAE
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 858 m²
всего 10 вилл Каждая вилла представляет собой зал с 3 спальнями. 4 туалет Кухня Каждая в…
€1,65M
