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Сommercial properties for sale in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

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5 properties total found
Commercial property 31 m² in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 31 m²
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/23
Commercial space of 31 m2 in Radisson Blu Hotel, Ras Al Khaimah is a compact format within t…
$396,123
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 52 m² in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 52 m²
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/18
Commercial space in One Central is your chance to become part of a successful business at th…
$532,623
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 1 858 m² in Khuzam, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 1 858 m²
Khuzam, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 858 m²
всего 10 вилл Каждая вилла представляет собой зал с 3 спальнями. 4 туалет Кухня Каждая в…
$1,80M
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Hotel Rooms Blu Hotel & Residences in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Hotel Rooms Blu Hotel & Residences
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Area 48 m²
Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences: A Premium Hotel and Branded Residences in RAK Central Co…
$340,399
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Commercial property in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Наш клиент предлагает динамичную инвестиционную возможность, расположенную в отличном месте …
$3,27M
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