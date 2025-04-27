Show property on map Show properties list
Сommercial property for sale in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah
17
17 properties total found
Commercial property 62 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 62 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Step into a turnkey beauty salon located in the vibrant area of Muwaileh, Sharjah. Fully equ…
$40,839
Office 167 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 167 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 6
Buy an office in Dubai and get profitability now. Office on the ground floor 166.57 m2, in …
$980,017
Office 193 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 193 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 6
Buy an office in Dubai and get profitability now. Office on the ground floor 193.43   m2, i…
$1,13M
Office 151 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 151 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 6
This office is what the Vvvy needs to work in Dubai. Hurry up to buy an office for yourself…
$888,395
Office 121 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 121 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 121 m²
Number of floors 6
Get to buy an office 187.59M2   For yourself and get income immediately from the moment of p…
$707,643
Office 94 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 94 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
Hurry up to purchase an office in a new highly technological building. In December 2025, he…
$548,658
Office 119 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 119 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 6
Office in Dubai from 118.59M2   with a yield of 8% from the moment of purchase. Ceiling h…
$691,695
Office 291 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 291 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 291 m²
Number of floors 6
Buy an office in Dubai and get profitability now. Office on the ground floor 290.77 m2, in …
$1,71M
Office 188 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 188 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 6
Get to buy an office for yourself and receive income immediately from the moment of purchase…
$1,10M
Office 208 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 208 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 208 m²
Located in the heart of Sharjah's rapidly growing Arada Central Business District, this prem…
$1,03M
Office 315 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 315 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 315 m²
Number of floors 6
Get to buy an office in Dubai with a profitability of 8%, from the moment of the first payme…
$1,71M
Office 218 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 218 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 6
Buy an office in Dubai and get profitability now. Office on the ground floor 218.27 m2, in …
$1,28M
Office 170 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 170 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 6
Buy an office in Dubai and get profitability now. Office on the ground floor 170.08 m2, in …
$1,00M
Office 130 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 130 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 6
This office what you need to work in Dubai. Hurry up to buy an office for yourself and rece…
$760,543
Office 232 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 232 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 6
Buy an office in Dubai and get profitability now. Office on the ground floor 231.94 m2, in …
$1,35M
Office 151 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 151 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 6
Hurry up to purchase an office 151.04m2 in a new highly technological building. In December…
$888,646
Office 203 m² in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Office 203 m²
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 6
Hurry up to buy an office for yourself and receive income immediately from the moment of pur…
$1,19M
