Commercial real estate in Dubai, UAE

Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
Area 113 m²
€244,232
Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
Area 93 m²
€231,378
Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
Area 107 m²
€411,338
Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
Area 29 m²
€154,252
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 201 m²
This free unit is an ideal opportunity for all enterprises and entrepreneurs to open their o…
€849,017
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 143 m²
Fam Properties offers an equipped, shared and furnished office in Business Bay at the Aspect…
€887,033
Investment in Dubai, UAE
Investment
Dubai, UAE
Area 149 m²
Important: opportunity in a strategic area Location: JVT Readiness: Q1 2025 Payment Plan:…
€830,331
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 113 m²
Onyx is a prestigious property project located in the Emaar - The Greens community and borde…
€760,314
Investment in Dubai, UAE
Investment
Dubai, UAE
Area 75 m²
Exclusive Fap Properties Sabha Hartland Greens Phase 2 Overlooking the main road Currentl…
€709,627
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 96 m²
Fam Properties is proud to present a fully equipped office, a premium investment opportunity…
€600,648
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 115 m²
FAM PROPERTIES is pleased to offer for sale a spacious office in the Iris Bay area, Business…
€438,448
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 86 m²
fam Properties is pleased to offer this amazing office for sale in Business Bay. Real Estat…
€392,829
Restaurant in Dubai, UAE
Restaurant
Dubai, UAE
Area 69 m²
Warning: opportunity in the strategic zone - retail stores in Miami 2 Location: JVT Comple…
€382,817
Shop in Dubai, UAE
Shop
Dubai, UAE
Area 44 m²
Fam Properties is pleased to offer this large shopping facility at Azizi Riviera 8, ideal fo…
€380,157
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 97 m²
Fam Properties is pleased to offer you this brand new office in Class A, Aspect Tower, in Bu…
€354,813
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 94 m²
Al Manara Tower is a mixed development in the largest commercial area of Business Bay, devel…
€354,560
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 108 m²
Fully equipped partitions office equipped with parking at Prism Tower, Business Bay. Availab…
€354,813
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 102 m²
Of all the investment opportunities in Business Bay, the XL Tower is one of the best. The bu…
€355,269
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 119 m²
Features of the object: - Privileged location: Clover Bay Tower is strategically located in…
€329,920
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 87 m²
CLOVER BAY has become popular with its strategic location at the intersection of Downtown an…
€285,507
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 117 m²
Fam properties happily offers this office area with beautiful natural light and beautiful vi…
€266,473
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 78 m²
FAM PROPERTIES are pleased to offer you an equipped office.   Concorde Tower – is a 44-sto…
€228,405
Other in Dubai, UAE
Other
Dubai, UAE
Area 44 m²
Fam Properties are pleased to present this fully equipped commercial area. Currently for ren…
€228,406
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 169 m²
Fam Real Estate Agency offers you the exclusive opportunity to purchase this office in the E…
€507,568
Office in Dubai, UAE
Office
Dubai, UAE
Area 184 m²
Schon Business Park is located in Dubai Investment Park 1, Jabal Ali in Dubai. Schon Busines…
€200,911
Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
Area 10 000 m²
HOTEL FOR SALE IN CENTRAL DUBAI LA VERDA HOTEL SUITES AND VILLAS 5* Location: The elegant L…
€85,15M
Office 1 room in Dubai, UAE
Office 1 room
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 97 m²
The office is located in a 20-storey office building in Business Bay, Dubai which has approx…
€330,000
Warehouse 7 bathrooms in Dubai, UAE
Warehouse 7 bathrooms
Dubai, UAE
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 003 m²
Elite Estates is delighted to offer you in the market this huge and spacious warehouse in Al…
€1,42M
Commercial in Dubai, UAE
Commercial
Dubai, UAE
Area 172 m²
Schon Business Park расположен в Dubai Investment Park 1, Jabal Ali в Дубае. Бизнес-парк Sch…
€187,603
Commercial with furniture, in city center in Dubai, UAE
Commercial with furniture, in city center
Dubai, UAE
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
€1,30M

