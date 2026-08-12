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Сommercial properties for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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offices
33
shops
3
333 properties total found
Commercial property 60 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 60 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 14
The double EDGE tower from Select Group brings an eclectic urban atmosphere to the city, whi…
$462,794
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Office 183 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 183 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 18
High-End Offices for Sale in Dubai Motor City Motor City stands as one of Dubai’s most dyna…
$1,37M
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Commercial property 88 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 88 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 1
Area 88 m²
Sterling is a residential complex by Omniyat Properties. The project includes 2 luxury tower…
$563,694
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TekceTekce
Commercial property 142 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 142 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/48
Commercial premises of 142 m2 in SKY LEVEL 1, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai – ready-made as…
$872,303
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Shop 64 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Shop 64 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/14
Commercial property in V1STARA House with excellent location in Al Furjan! A vibrant communi…
$608,496
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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Commercial property 74 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 74 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/14
Commercial space of 74 m2 on the G-floor in VISTA by Vision is a showcase format in the resi…
$477,341
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 126 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 126 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 12/32
Fully Furnished Mobile Spaces for Full-Serviced Commercial Properties in Business Bay, Dubai…
$1,85M
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Office 56 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 56 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/26
Office 56 m2 on the 4th floor in Binghatti Moonlight - commercial space in the prestigious a…
$573,860
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 89 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 89 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/39
Commercial space of 89 m2 at P2 level in Sky Hills ASTRA is a rational format for business i…
$914,928
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 58 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 58 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/34
Commercial space of 58 m2 on the ground floor in the residential complex Mercedes-Benz Place…
$1,26M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 105 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 105 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/38
Commercial premises for sale in the residential complex Timez!Are you looking for the perfec…
$1,03M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 42 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 42 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/27
The perfect commercial space for your business in Barari Heights!An excellent offer for the …
$374,055
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 147 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 147 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 147 m²
Floor 1/37
Commercial space of 147 m2 on the G-floor in Sky Line is a business space in Dubai Land Resi…
$1,63M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 75 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 75 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/72
Commercial properties in Binghatti Circle are prestigious street-retail premises in the cent…
$554,474
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 142 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 142 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/11
Commercial space in Chelsea Gardens is a functional format for business in Al Satwa, Dubai.T…
$1,74M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 81 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 81 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/18
Commercial space of 81 m2 in Azizi Wasel is a waterside format in Dubai Islands.The 81 m2 co…
$1,50M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 322 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 322 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 322 m²
Set in the heart of Business Bay, just moments from Downtown Dubai, these visionary canal-fa…
$6,25M
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Commercial property 60 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 60 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/20
Don’t miss the chance to implement your business ideas today!Luxury project Equiti Gate, whi…
$525,032
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 132 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 132 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/9
A medical facility of 132 m2 in The Murex Clinic is a commercial property in Dubai Healthcar…
$1,74M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 109 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 109 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/21
Commercial space of 109 m2 in Peace Avenue is a promising format in Jebel Ali, Dubai.The 109…
$1,61M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 437 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 437 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 437 m²
Floor 1/21
Future Residence Commercial Real Estate is a premium business location in Meydan Horizon!Fut…
$4,23M
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 35 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 35 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/51
Modern offices in the project Aspirz by Danube!Are you looking for the perfect place for you…
$252,694
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 186 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 186 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 186 m²
Floor 1/56
Commercial property in luxury skyscraper Fashionz by Danube, which includes a ground floor, …
$1,75M
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 107 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 107 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 107 m²
Floor 12/24
Commercial real estate in Sol Levante - prestigious premises by the sea with high traffic an…
$827,792
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DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 265 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 265 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 15
Investment Commercial Properties in Dubai Barsha Heights with Easy Accessibility This modern…
$2,26M
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Commercial property 46 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 46 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/26
Commercial space of 46 m2 in Celesto Tower 4 is a compact format for business in Dubai Land …
$394,313
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 940 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 940 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 940 m²
Number of floors 21
Offices with Iconic Burj Khalifa Views in Business Bay Dubai This ultra-luxury commercial de…
$16,41M
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Commercial property 72 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 72 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/13
Commercial premises for sale in the residential complex 1WOOD Residence 2!Are you looking fo…
$464,594
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Commercial property 65 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Commercial property 65 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/50
Commercial space of 65.18 m2 in Binghatti Sky Terraces is the ideal location for business in…
$764,073
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DDA Real Estate
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Office 458 m² in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Office 458 m²
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Area 458 m²
Floor 35
LUMENA is strategically located at the entrance to Business Bay – a place where visions are …
Price on request
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