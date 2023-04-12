Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community

Commercial real estate in Valencian Community, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
11
el Baix Vinalopo
9
el Vinalopo Mitja El Vinalopo Medio
8
Aspe
8
San Miguel de Salinas
8
Altea
6
Teulada
6
Santa Pola
5
Show more
486 properties total found
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
35 m²
€ 26,900
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 35.00 m2, the 19…
Officein Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
42 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial office in the traditional center of Alicante.
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
190 m²
€ 214,000
Large commercial premises with 3 windows, 2 access doors and more than 20 meters of facade. …
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
69 m²
€ 400,000
Commercial premises located in one of the main commercial axes of the traditional center, ne…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
195 m²
€ 200,000
In catchment 
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
270 m²
€ 525,000
Local very close to Renfe station, near public parking
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
4 160 m²
€ 3,000,000
Commercial building of modern construction for rent with a three-street façade, ideal for al…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
481 m²
€ 2,700,000
in catchment 
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
76 m²
€ 140,000
Officein Alicante, Spain
Office
Alicante, Spain
419 m²
€ 660,000
Unbeatable location, commercial office for sale located on the busy Avenida de Maisonnave, n…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
134 m²
€ 52,000
Warehousein Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Warehouse
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
2 118 m²
€ 1,600,000
Industrial warehouse for sale located in San Vicente del Raspeig The ship is in good conditi…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
232 m²
€ 160,000
Commercial premises with high profitability, currently leased for Parking. It has capacity f…
Warehousein Alicante, Spain
Warehouse
Alicante, Spain
609 m²
€ 189,000
Industrial warehouse for sale in Alicante with tenant located in a consolidated estate, clos…
Commercialin Alicante, Spain
Commercial
Alicante, Spain
9 m²
€ 30,000
Very central garage space.   *This document is merely informative, indicative and non-b…
Investmentin Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Investment
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
249 m²
€ 660,000
For sale building in Los Montesinos in the LOS MONTESINOS area. The total area of 249.00 m2,…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
555 m²
€ 849,000
For sale residential and local building with naya in the center. Ideal investment For sal…
Investmentin Alicante, Spain
Investment
Alicante, Spain
523 m² Number of floors 6
€ 1,070,000
For sale residential building and premises. ideal investment For sale, a classic building…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
26 m²
€ 10,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Curva del Palangre area. The total area of 26.00 m2 con…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 34,900
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 45 m²
€ 47,500
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 72 m²
€ 89,900
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area. The total area of 45.…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 110 m²
€ 399,900
The current business is sold (it has been operating successfully for 2.5 years) Mini-Apartho…
Commercial 1 bathroomin Alicante, Spain
Commercial 1 bathroom
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 78 m²
€ 55,000
Commercial premises for sale in Alicante in the Carolinas bajas area. The total area of 78.0…
Commercial 2 bathroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial 2 bathrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 236 m² -1 Floor
€ 368,000
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Playa de los locos area, located on the -1…
Investment 4 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Investment 4 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 bath 322 m²
€ 579,900
For sale building in Torrevieja in the Paseo maritimo area. The total area of 322.00 m2, bui…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
63 m²
€ 53,000
Commercial premises are very well located in the Habaneras area. Built-up area of 63m2, two …
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
82 m²
€ 52,260
Commercial premises for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 82.00 m2 co…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 199,000
Commercial premises for sale in Oriuela Costa in La Zenia. The total area of 0.00 m2 consist…
Commercialin Torrevieja, Spain
Commercial
Torrevieja, Spain
€ 13,000
Garage for sale in Torrevieja in the Centro area. The total area of 0.00 m2, the 1991 garage…

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real estate in Valencia: a profitable investment for foreigners

Along with Madrid and Barcelona, Valencia is considered an important tourist centre in Spain. Thousands of foreigners come here every month to spend time on the famous beach areas and visit numerous nature reserves. The mild Mediterranean climate and excellent weather make it possible to spend a pleasant and useful time in the Spanish city throughout the whole year. The period from March to November is especially advantageous for visiting the resort because the temperature keeps at the 30 degrees Celsius mark.

Valencia’s attractions

The Spanish city is famous for a lot of historically and culturally significant sights. One of the most visited attractions is the local Cathedral, where the Holy Grail is kept. Tourists are equally interested in the Bullfighting Museum and the Central Square of the Old Maid, surrounded by orange trees and fountains.

Who can buy a property in Valencia?

Buying a home in the Spanish city can be a worthwhile investment for all foreigners. The advantages of buying a property in Valencia are obvious:

  • a purchased apartment or house can be rented out to tourists all year round, which will in 5-7 years recoup the cost of housing;
  • all real estate in Valencia regularly increases in value by 10-15% per year. With such a jump in prices, one can profitably resell apartments in a few years;
  • for the housing maintenance in Valencia, a low tax of only 0.4-1.1% of the accommodation cost is set. This is much less than in other European countries.

The immovables cost in Valencia

Real estate prices in the Spanish city vary greatly. The cost is affected by such details as the class of housing in Valencia, the location of the apartment in relation to the sea and other factors. On average, real estate prices are about €3-4 thousand per square meter. For this money, one can buy a luxury villa with a private pool and access to the sea.

Much cheaper housing in Valencia is in multi-storey buildings. For example, a one-room apartment with an average renovation can sum up to €1-1.5 thousand per square meter. In general, despite the increased rates in recent years, the cost of real estate in Valencia is considered average in the country.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir