About Portugal

Located in south-western Europe, Portugal is a developed country with a high standard of living. Officially known as the Portuguese Republic, the nation has a diverse history and culture going back thousands of ears to the prehistoric times. It is also a socially advanced country with a focus on press freedom, LGBT rights, democracy, and peacefulness. Being a high-income economy, Portugal has many sectors that continuously contribute to the growth of the nation such as agriculture, fishing, mining, industries and tourism.

What makes Portugal unique?

Portugal sees more than 20 million visitors each year making it one of the top travel destinations worldwide. There are many buildings and sites that have historical and religious significance. In addition to having several UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country has many medieval towns and villages. Ultimately making it the ideal holiday destination due to a large number of beaches, developed cities, and other tourist attractions that can help you make the most of your holiday. The Algarve’s beaches contribute to the majority of the countries tourism while most of the nation’s architecture dates back as far as the 15th century.

Buying Portuguese property

With a well-developed real estate sector, making it one of the ideal locations if you are considering to buy home or property. There are no restrictions on foreigners seeking to invest in Portuguese real estate. Due to this, the entire process is quite simple and streamlined. You can seek the help of a professional real estate agent in order to get sensible deals from across the country in terms of properties for sale. From private houses away from busy cities to affordable apartments and houses, Portugal has a lot to offer when it comes to properties for sale. The country enjoys highly developed infrastructure with a high standard of living. This makes it one of the best places to retire and settle down. No matter what your intention is regarding property purchase, rest assured that you get a lucrative deal with high potential for growth.