Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Portugal

Commercial real estate in Portugal

Algarve
38
North
17
Centro
12
Lagoa
6
Porto
6
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria
5
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
5
Loule
3
133 properties total found
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Gloria e Vera Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
€215,000
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Other in city center, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Area 614 m²
Number of floors 4
The 18th century manor house, with unique details and in good condition, is a real architect…
€2,00M
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Misericordia, Portugal
Other with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Misericordia, Portugal
Area 330 m²
AVAILABLE FOR THE GOLDEN VISA PROGRAM 350 K A residential complex in Lisbon, with a build…
€2,35M
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Faro, Portugal
Hotel 1 bedroom with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Faro, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 1-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€534,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 2-bedroom apartment in a premium aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€910,000
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances in Almancil, Portugal
Hotel 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with air conditioning, with appliances
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 400K 3-bedroom apartment in a premium Aparthotel in Quinta do L…
€2,21M
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in city center, with Online tour in West, Portugal
Commercial 1 bathroom with air conditioning, in city center, with Online tour
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Suitable for Golden Visa 350K A great store in Baixa Pombalina of 166 m2 Amenities: -…
€1,02M
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Office 4 bathrooms with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K OFFICE with gross private area of 360 m2 occupying the ent…
€665,000
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Commercial real estate with garage, with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Rooms 77
Area 2 319 m²
Residence for the elderly with a pre-approved project, located on a plot of 3,500 m2, with a…
€1,85M
Office 1 room with elevator, with garage, with Online tour in Nuns Valley, Portugal
Office 1 room with elevator, with garage, with Online tour
Nuns Valley, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 1
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K For sale office in the center of Funchal, located in the b…
€200,000
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 room with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 383 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Open store with a stunning storefront overlooking the stre…
€700,000
Warehouse 2 bathrooms with Online tour, bargaining possible in Fanzeres, Portugal
Warehouse 2 bathrooms with Online tour, bargaining possible
Fanzeres, Portugal
Bathrooms count 2
Area 660 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K Large warehouse with a working area of 660 m², located in …
€315,000
Warehouse in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Warehouse
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Area 4 901 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is on the ground floor of the building and includes 1457 SQM + 200 SQM of stora…
€2,90M
Commercial 2 bathrooms with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Porto, Portugal
Commercial 2 bathrooms with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 2
Area 249 m²
Number of floors 2
This property is eligible for the Golden Visa program! A new store, with 172 m2 of commer…
€700,000
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible in Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Shop with Online tour, bargaining possible
Cedofeita Santo Ildefonso Se Miragaia Sao Nicolau e Vitoria, Portugal
Area 89 m²
For sale store in Mafamud, Vila Nova de Gaia, with a total area of 89 m2. Located in a comm…
€75,000
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible in Porto, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with Online tour, bargaining possible
Porto, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Commercial space in the center of Porto. It is close to all kinds of services and commerce, …
€107,000
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Albufeira, Portugal
Other 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 191 m²
Number of floors 2
3-Bedroom Apartment with 160sqm of useful area, with two balconies with 31.06sqm, in Albufei…
€1,40M
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible in West, Portugal
Shop 1 bathroom with air conditioning, with Online tour, bargaining possible
West, Portugal
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 3
Well located store, a few meters from Avenida da Liberdade, close to all kinds of services a…
€1,10M
Commercial in Portugal, Portugal
Commercial
Portugal, Portugal
Area 269 m²
Warehouse, with an approved project, for 3 townhouses located in downtown Faro, 5 minutes wa…
€450,000
Hotel in city center, with city view in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Hotel in city center, with city view
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
€350,000
Commercial in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Area 150 m²
The commercial space inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart of th…
€700,000
Commercial in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Area 110 m²
This commercial space is inserted in a completely renovated building, located in the heart o…
€650,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/3
Restaurant in a completely renovated building located in Matosinhos! A variety of iconic …
€705,000
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in Avenidas Novas, Portugal
Office with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
The building is located in Avenidas Novas, just 3 km from Marquês de Pombal, and is in a cen…
Price on request
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Oeiras, Portugal
Office with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Oeiras, Portugal
Area 16 313 m²
Number of floors 13
Oeiras is conveniently located between the Lisbon metropolitan center (15 minutes away) and …
Price on request
Commercial in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Commercial
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Area 110 m²
This commercial space with a total privative area of 110 square metres and a basement of 11…
€175,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Portugal, Portugal
Investment 2 bedrooms
Portugal, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Building with 1 duplex apartment, respecting on its exterior the original architectural proj…
€395,000
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
The facility is located just minutes from the center of the picturesque village of Karvoeiro…
€569,500
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Sagres, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Sagres, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
T3 tenement house - 3 bedrooms and a living room located in a luxury condominium, consisting…
€570,000
Revenue house 3 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Revenue house 3 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A luxury condominium located in the western part of the Algarve, 550 meters from the two mos…
€500,000

Property types in Portugal

hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
shops
commercial property
About Portugal

Located in south-western Europe, Portugal is a developed country with a high standard of living. Officially known as the Portuguese Republic, the nation has a diverse history and culture going back thousands of ears to the prehistoric times. It is also a socially advanced country with a focus on press freedom, LGBT rights, democracy, and peacefulness. Being a high-income economy, Portugal has many sectors that continuously contribute to the growth of the nation such as agriculture, fishing, mining, industries and tourism.

What makes Portugal unique?

Portugal sees more than 20 million visitors each year making it one of the top travel destinations worldwide. There are many buildings and sites that have historical and religious significance. In addition to having several UNESCO World Heritage sites, the country has many medieval towns and villages. Ultimately making it the ideal holiday destination due to a large number of beaches, developed cities, and other tourist attractions that can help you make the most of your holiday. The Algarve’s beaches contribute to the majority of the countries tourism while most of the nation’s architecture dates back as far as the 15th century.

Buying Portuguese property

With a well-developed real estate sector, making it one of the ideal locations if you are considering to buy home or property. There are no restrictions on foreigners seeking to invest in Portuguese real estate. Due to this, the entire process is quite simple and streamlined. You can seek the help of a professional real estate agent in order to get sensible deals from across the country in terms of properties for sale. From private houses away from busy cities to affordable apartments and houses, Portugal has a lot to offer when it comes to properties for sale. The country enjoys highly developed infrastructure with a high standard of living. This makes it one of the best places to retire and settle down. No matter what your intention is regarding property purchase, rest assured that you get a lucrative deal with high potential for growth.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir