  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County

gmina Mosina
4
Mosina
4
gmina Czerwonak
1
gmina Komorniki
1
gmina Tarnowo Podgorne
1
Lubon
1
Swarzedz
1
Commercial real estatein Mosina, Poland
Commercial real estate
Mosina, Poland
410 m²
€ 408,754
Commercialin Mosina, Poland
Commercial
Mosina, Poland
320 m²
€ 280,412
Commercialin Czerwonak, Poland
Commercial
Czerwonak, Poland
64 m²
€ 30,198
Commercialin Lubon, Poland
Commercial
Lubon, Poland
393 m²
€ 733,384
FOR SALE VERY ORDER BUILDING – WORKSHOP / DIAGNOSTIC STATION WITH OFFICE PLANT ON SURFACE 18…
Commercialin Bogucin, Poland
Commercial
Bogucin, Poland
739 m²
€ 539,037
Shopin Mosina, Poland
Shop
Mosina, Poland
890 m²
€ 644,947
ONLY THAT OFFER IN THE AREA! THE ONLY PROPERTY IN THIS AREA! The property consists of an off…
Shopin Mosina, Poland
Shop
Mosina, Poland
890 m²
€ 644,947
ONLY THAT OFFER IN THE AREA! THE ONLY PROPERTY IN THIS AREA! The property consists of an off…
Commercialin Plewiska, Poland
Commercial
Plewiska, Poland
28 m²
€ 32,139
For sale: Commercial premises in the passage at Grunwaldzka Street. The restaurant has 27.91…
Commercialin Baranowo, Poland
Commercial
Baranowo, Poland
1 155 m²
€ 2,588,414

