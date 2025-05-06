Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Swarzedz
4
9 properties total found
Shop 2 296 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 2 296 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 2 296 m²
For sale 3 land properties with a total area of ​​2296m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at Odrzutow…
$85,927
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 132 m² in Lubon, Poland
Commercial property 132 m²
Lubon, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 132 m²
If you are planning to finance this dream – call us
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 997 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 997 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 997 m²
For sale a 997m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/7 Pl…
$34,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 71 m² in Borowiec, Poland
Commercial property 71 m²
Borowiec, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
For sale 3 bedroom apartment from the secondary market in Borówc near Poznań. You dream of a…
$147,795
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$40,981
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 37 m² in Buk, Poland
Commercial property 37 m²
Buk, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Off market Apartment in Buk 38 m2 + share of land (private garage and garden) Full roof and …
$68,477
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 526 m² in Mosina, Poland
Shop 526 m²
Mosina, Poland
Area 526 m²
Are you looking for a place for your business? Do you need more space for production or for …
$581,928
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Commercial property 157 m² in Lubon, Poland
Commercial property 157 m²
Lubon, Poland
Area 157 m²
Are you planning to finance this dream? Call us
$190,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Shop 683 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 683 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 683 m²
For sale a 683m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/6 Pl…
$10,576
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська

Property types in Poznań County

shops
Realting.com
Go