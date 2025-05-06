Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Poznań County
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Poznań County, Poland

gmina Swarzedz
4
5 properties total found
Shop 2 296 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 2 296 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 2 296 m²
For sale 3 land properties with a total area of ​​2296m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at Odrzutow…
$85,927
Shop 997 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 997 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 997 m²
For sale a 997m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/7 Pl…
$34,371
Shop 616 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 616 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 616 m²
For sale a plot of land with an area of ​​616m2 in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa.
$40,981
Shop 526 m² in Mosina, Poland
Shop 526 m²
Mosina, Poland
Area 526 m²
Are you looking for a place for your business? Do you need more space for production or for …
$581,928
Shop 683 m² in Janikowo, Poland
Shop 683 m²
Janikowo, Poland
Area 683 m²
For sale a 683m2 plot of land in Janikowo near Poznań at ul. Odrzutowa. Plot number 233/6 Pl…
$10,576
