Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Latvia

commercial property
97
restaurants
6
hotels
3
offices
12
shops
16
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 1 594 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 1,600,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 707 m²
€ 935,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 4 250 m²
€ 11,500,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
€ 5,950,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 070 m²
€ 1,400,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 2 700 m²
€ 1,300,000
Revenue house in Riga, Latvia
Revenue house
Riga, Latvia
Area 3 150 m²
€ 2,550,000

Regions with properties for sale

Riga
Vidzeme
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir