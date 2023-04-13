Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Vidzeme
  4. Jurmala
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Jurmala, Latvia

Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotelin Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 025 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
300 meters from the beachIt consists of two buildings: Main building, 3 floors, 900 m2. Seco…
Hotelin Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
2 479 m²
€ 1,312,500
For sale 4 * hotel Segevold, in one of the most beautiful cities in Latvia & ndash; in Sigul…
Hotelin Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 197 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 3,500,000
Hotelin Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 838 m²
€ 1,900,000
We offer real estate for sale, a hotel located on the most popular Jomas street in Jurmali.…
Hotel 26 roomsin Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel 26 rooms
Jurmala, Latvia
26 Number of rooms 1 000 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,100,000
For sale 2 new buildings in Jurmala, Mellouge: a three-story hotel and a two-story house on …
Hotelin Jurmala, Latvia
Hotel
Jurmala, Latvia
1 000 m²
€ 2,300,000
The hotel is located in the heart of Jurmala, in Majori. In a place next to the main street …

Properties features in Jurmala, Latvia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir