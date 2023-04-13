Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
15 Number of rooms
5 bath
Number of floors 4
€ 519,000
Investment 5 units approx. 556m ² + Commercial for sale in Pirmasens! ECDATA Object type: …
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
24 Number of rooms
750 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
15 Number of rooms
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,800,000
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
Revenue house
Hamburg, Germany
980 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 4,700,000
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
Revenue house
Dornach, Germany
1 690 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 12,100,000
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
21 Number of rooms
630 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
28 Number of rooms
987 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
4 750 m²
€ 11,500,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Pension for the elderly Nursery for the e…
Revenue house
Germany, Germany
€ 4,500,000
Camping house with building permit! The existing building with 15 apartments (from 56 to …
Revenue house
Germany, Germany
495 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
A house with income from medical practices in Berlin! The building consists of 3 business…
Revenue house
Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
1 259 m²
€ 700,000
Germany Rhineland-Palatinate. Kaiserslautern Dostiny house in the center of Prestigious cen…
Revenue house
Bavaria, Germany
5 162 m²
€ 1,660,000
Germany Bavaria Nursing Home in the spa town Nursing Home is located in a resort town in sou…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
2 835 m²
€ 4,000,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia, Hiddesen ( Detmold ) New Revenue House Commercial 4-story bu…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
4 874 m²
€ 8,755,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land Dortmund Income House with Edeka supermarket Commercial …
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
552 m²
€ 525,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia District Oberbergish, admin. Köln County.Bergnoystadt Income …
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
705 m²
€ 595,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County. Bottrop ( Bottrop ) Income House in. Bot…
Revenue house
Lower Saxony, Germany
606 m²
€ 700,000
Germany Land Lower Saxony District Hanover commune Vedemark Income house 20 km from Hanover …
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
360 m²
€ 545,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Münster County, Reclinghausen. Gladbek (Gladbeck) Income…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
927 m²
€ 615,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land. Duisburg Income House 40 km from Dusseldorf Income Hous…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
978 m²
€ 598,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land. Reclinghausen Income house: 12 apartments and an office…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
800 m²
€ 700,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County, Reklinghausen District. Income House 12 …
Revenue house
Hesse, Germany
2 006 m²
€ 3,100,000
Germany Gesse Federal Land Dietzenbach Income House 16 km from Frankfurt Income House in a s…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
270 m²
€ 179,500
Germany Federal Land North Rhine - Westphalia Income House ( 4 apartments ) House on 4 famil…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
2 221 m²
€ 4,200,000
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Bielefeld Income House in the city center Income…
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
699 m²
€ 2,800,000
Germany Federal State North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen Student Hostel Student Hostel is just a …
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
2 957 m²
€ 7,200,000
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Income House ( 4.5% per annum ) Income house in …
