Revenue house 10 bedroomsin Pirmasens, Germany
Revenue house 10 bedrooms
Pirmasens, Germany
15 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 4
€ 519,000
Investment 5 units approx. 556m ² + Commercial for sale in Pirmasens! ECDATA Object type: …
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
360 m²
€ 2,232,000
Description: apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in a new state. All apartme…
Revenue house 24 roomsin Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 24 rooms
Frankfurt, Germany
24 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,310,000
The well-maintained apartment has 7 apartments. Perhaps a breakdown of the building and an…
Revenue house 15 roomsin Dornach, Germany
Revenue house 15 rooms
Dornach, Germany
15 Number of rooms 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,800,000
Apartment building in Munich for 6 apartments in the green district of Munich - Trudering. …
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,500,000
An affordable three-story apartment building with a landscaped garden. In the house: 5 apa…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 7,500,000
Apartment building ( new building - 7 apartments ) in the popular central area of Frankfurt …
Revenue housein Hamburg, Germany
Revenue house
Hamburg, Germany
980 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,700,000
Apartment building with a central location in Hamburg. The house has 20 residential units, r…
Revenue housein Dornach, Germany
Revenue house
Dornach, Germany
1 690 m² Number of floors 5
€ 12,100,000
Apartment building with 27 apartments, with commercial premises on the ground floor. There…
Revenue house 21 roomin Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house 21 room
Frankfurt, Germany
21 Number of rooms 630 m² Number of floors 3
€ 5,100,000
New house for 7 apartments with underground parking for each apartment in a green, quiet are…
Revenue housein Frankfurt, Germany
Revenue house
Frankfurt, Germany
600 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Apartment building with 6 apartments with balconies in excellent condition. The house is loc…
Revenue house 28 roomsin Berlin, Germany
Revenue house 28 rooms
Berlin, Germany
28 Number of rooms 987 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,900,000
Income house in Berlin, fully leased. Consists of 12 apartments ( from 1 to 3 rooms ). The…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
4 750 m²
€ 11,500,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Pension for the elderly Nursery for the e…
Revenue housein Germany, Germany
Revenue house
Germany, Germany
€ 4,500,000
Camping house with building permit! The existing building with 15 apartments (from 56 to …
Revenue housein Germany, Germany
Revenue house
Germany, Germany
495 m² Number of floors 2
€ 2,000,000
A house with income from medical practices in Berlin! The building consists of 3 business…
Revenue housein Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
Revenue house
Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany
1 259 m²
€ 700,000
 Germany Rhineland-Palatinate. Kaiserslautern Dostiny house in the center of Prestigious cen…
Revenue housein Bavaria, Germany
Revenue house
Bavaria, Germany
5 162 m²
€ 1,660,000
Germany Bavaria Nursing Home in the spa town Nursing Home is located in a resort town in sou…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
2 835 m²
€ 4,000,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia, Hiddesen ( Detmold ) New Revenue House Commercial 4-story bu…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
4 874 m²
€ 8,755,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land Dortmund Income House with Edeka supermarket Commercial …
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
552 m²
€ 525,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia District Oberbergish, admin. Köln County.Bergnoystadt Income …
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
705 m²
€ 595,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County. Bottrop ( Bottrop ) Income House in. Bot…
Revenue housein Lower Saxony, Germany
Revenue house
Lower Saxony, Germany
606 m²
€ 700,000
Germany Land Lower Saxony District Hanover commune Vedemark Income house 20 km from Hanover …
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
360 m²
€ 545,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Münster County, Reclinghausen. Gladbek (Gladbeck) Income…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
927 m²
€ 615,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land. Duisburg Income House 40 km from Dusseldorf Income Hous…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
978 m²
€ 598,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Land. Reclinghausen Income house: 12 apartments and an office…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
800 m²
€ 700,000
Germany North Rhine-Westphalia Adm. Munster County, Reklinghausen District. Income House 12 …
Revenue housein Hesse, Germany
Revenue house
Hesse, Germany
2 006 m²
€ 3,100,000
Germany Gesse Federal Land Dietzenbach Income House 16 km from Frankfurt Income House in a s…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
270 m²
€ 179,500
Germany Federal Land North Rhine - Westphalia Income House ( 4 apartments ) House on 4 famil…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
2 221 m²
€ 4,200,000
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Bielefeld Income House in the city center Income…
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
699 m²
€ 2,800,000
Germany Federal State North Rhine-Westphalia, Essen Student Hostel Student Hostel is just a …
Revenue housein Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
Revenue house
Severnyy Reyn-Vestfaliya, Germany
2 957 m²
€ 7,200,000
Germany Federal Land North Rhine-Westphalia Income House ( 4.5% per annum ) Income house in …

