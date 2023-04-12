Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Restaurants and cafes
Restaurants for sale in Bulgaria
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Restaurant
Burgas, Bulgaria
136 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 122,000
Fully Equipped restaurant with garden For Sale in Burgas Successful Fully equipped restau…
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
187 m²
€ 190,000
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
170 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 120,000
The HOLISTIC CENTER consists of specially equipped rooms for taking procedures and wraps fro…
Restaurant
Pomorie, Bulgaria
117 m²
1/6 Floor
€ 90,000
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
Restaurant
Sofia-City, Bulgaria
640 m²
€ 400,000
Bestay Property presents a night club-type, property in Studentski grad. The estate represen…
Restaurant
Sofia-City, Bulgaria
616 m²
€ 616,000
Bestay Property presents VIP restaurant with summer garden overlooking the Hunting Park. Its…
Restaurant
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
€ 331,243
Restaurant
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 300,864
Restaurant
Kosharitsa, Bulgaria
€ 85,157
Restaurant
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 116,000
Restaurant
Nesebar, Bulgaria
€ 138,000
Restaurant
Rusokastro, Bulgaria
€ 220,000
Restaurant
Bata, Bulgaria
358 m²
€ 220,000
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
68 m²
€ 76,000
Bestay Property presents a Cafe-type property. It is located on Str. Solun, in a live area w…
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
1 000 m²
€ 500,000
Real estate agency and everything related to them offers for sale ready-made business name…
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
70 m²
€ 24,900
Real Estate Agency and everything related to them "KVADRAT" offers for sale a RE…
Restaurant
Sofia, Bulgaria
52 m²
€ 45,000
Restaurant
Sofia City, Bulgaria
175 m²
€ 250,000
Restaurant
Sunny Beach Resort, Bulgaria
590 m²
€ 390,000
