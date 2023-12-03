Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

apartments
44
houses
14
58 properties total found
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 489 m²
We present to you an exclusive property on two floors with a feeling of house at the foot of…
€860,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale an apartment located very close to the “Boyana” cinema cen…
€390,000
per month
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
3 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury three bedroom penthouse on top floor with built-up area of…
€326,200
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious twin house in a gated luxury complex in the renowned dis…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 64 m²
Floor 2/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastirski livadi in a quiet pl…
€144,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 132 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastical meadows. It is loca…
€210,240
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 68 m²
Floor 3/5
€109,074
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 62 m²
Floor 3/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Vitosha in a quiet place near pu…
€99,850
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/10
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Manastirski livadi in a quiet pl…
€129,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
€1,53M
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in. Buxton in a communicative place …
€104,411
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/6
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A two-bedroom apartment for sale in. Buxton in a communicative plac…
€117,240
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 107 m²
Floor 3/5
€172,708
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a four-bedroom apartment in. Dragalevtsi. The apartment is…
€238,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 247 m²
Floor 5/8
DREAM WISHEN REALSES HELP sells boutique, luxury four-bedroom apartment - penthouse type in …
€340,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with surveillance security system, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment with surveillance security system, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE sells a two-bedroom apartment in a small closed-end boutique buildi…
€220,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/8
€91,146
per month
Leave a request
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 360 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 254 m²
Floor 5/5
DREAM WISHEN REALSES FOR sale, WITHOUT COMMISSION FROM THE BUYER, a four-bedroom apartment i…
€253,730
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/6
€288,000
per month
Leave a request
House with yard, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House with yard, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 260 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with parking, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment with parking, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 95 m²
Floor 1/4
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE One bedroom apartment for sale in a luxury complex in. Manastical m…
€122,550
per month
Leave a request
Apartment with yard, with surveillance security system, with security in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment with yard, with surveillance security system, with security
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/5
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE For sale a multi-room apartment " penthouse" in. Manastirski livadi…
€380,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
€115,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
€117,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
€3,20M
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
€995,000
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Vitosha, Bulgaria
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a spacious, four bedroom apartment with spacious …
€175,999
per month
Leave a request
Apartment in Vitosha, Bulgaria
Apartment
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Price on request
per month
Leave a request

