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Residential properties for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

;
apartments
18
houses
15
33 properties total found
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
$697,574
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/6
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES He sells four-story apartment with ACT 16 in Manastirski mea…
$438,403
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Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$1,00M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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6 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
6 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a beautiful sunny house in the excellent quarter of…
$290,656
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 81 m²
Floor 3
DREAM SEEN IMMOVABLE IMMUNITIES For sale is one bedroom apartment in Dragalevtsi - Kupinka S…
$221,546
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House in Vladaya, Bulgaria
House
Vladaya, Bulgaria
$596,383
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Agency Kvadrat offers for sale apartments in a residential building with shops, apartments a…
Price on request
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Real estate agency QUADRATE presents to your attention 2-bedroom apartment at the foot of Vi…
$47,701
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5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
BIG HOUSE! CLOSED COMPLEX! We bring to your attention a ready-made design and fully furnishe…
$486,553
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2 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Area 159 m²
Agency Square presents to your attention a spacious, four bedroom apartment with spacious an…
$184,649
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
$155,762
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
$99,082
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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2 room apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
2 room apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
without a commission! on a straight line from the developer! Full support of the transac…
$144,818
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3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Agency Kvadrat offers for sale a three-storey town house type in the Pavlovo district next t…
$276,611
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4 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Bestay Property presents for sale an apartment located very close to the “Boyana” cinema cen…
$427,185
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5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury furnished high-end two bedroom penthouse in a prestigious …
$1,09M
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Building data: 5 floors with 2 entrances, elevator (ground floor - last floor each wing) One…
Price on request
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
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4 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
For connoisseurs of country silence, clean air and mountain landscapes! We offer for sale a …
$617,673
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4 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
$454,307
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
$97,351
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House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 890 m²
Real estate sales and rental agency "KVADRAT" offers you a house at the foot of Vitoshi, Boy…
$596,001
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1 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
1 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
$67,064
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
$151,436
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Apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
Apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Price on request
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5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
We present to your attention a beautiful family house, completely finished and partially fur…
$535,705
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3 bedroom apartment in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom apartment
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Bestay Property presents a luxury three bedroom penthouse on top floor with built-up area of…
$357,302
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