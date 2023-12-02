Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

14 properties total found
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 309 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious twin house in a gated luxury complex in the renowned dis…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 3
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A luxury single-family house with panoramic views of Vitosha Mounta…
€1,53M
per month
Leave a request
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House with yard, with sauna, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 360 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A modern building house for sale, located in a quiet place in the p…
€950,000
per month
Leave a request
House with yard, with bath house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House with yard, with bath house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 260 m²
DREAM WISHEN REAL ESTATE A detached house for sale in Dragalevtsi on a communicative site wi…
€650,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with yard
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
€3,20M
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
6 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
€250,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
€600,000
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
5 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
€449,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
€140,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
€570,000
per month
Leave a request
House in Vitosha, Bulgaria
House
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Area 890 m²
€550,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
€420,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
€60,000
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Vitosha, Bulgaria
4 room house
Vitosha, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
€144,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Vitosha, Bulgaria

