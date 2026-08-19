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Houses for sale in Vitosha, Bulgaria

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15 properties total found
House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
$697,574
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Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$1,00M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
6 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Agency "Kvadrat" is pleased to offer you a beautiful sunny house in the excellent quarter of…
$290,656
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
House in Vladaya, Bulgaria
House
Vladaya, Bulgaria
$596,383
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 249 m²
BIG HOUSE! CLOSED COMPLEX! We bring to your attention a ready-made design and fully furnishe…
$486,553
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
$155,762
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TekceTekce
5 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
Bestay Property offers you a modern luxury and fully equipped residence for sale in the best…
$3,49M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Sofia, Bulgaria
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 584 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury House For Sale, Dragalevtsi, Sofia Bestay Property presents to your attention a be…
$1,60M
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4 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 600 m²
For connoisseurs of country silence, clean air and mountain landscapes! We offer for sale a …
$617,673
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4 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
$454,307
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House in Sofia, Bulgaria
House
Sofia, Bulgaria
Area 890 m²
Real estate sales and rental agency "KVADRAT" offers you a house at the foot of Vitoshi, Boy…
$596,001
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
$151,436
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5 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
5 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
We present to your attention a beautiful family house, completely finished and partially fur…
$535,705
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4 room house in Sofia, Bulgaria
4 room house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
$64,901
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3 bedroom house in Sofia, Bulgaria
3 bedroom house
Sofia, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Bestay Property presents a spacious new house on three floors with built-up area of 200 sq.m…
Price on request
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